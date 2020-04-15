Metro News

Lockdown: We Will Deal With Officers Who Extort Money — Police AIG

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Nigeria police has issued a stern warning to its officers in the south-west region who use the opportunity of the lockdown to extort, dehumanize, brutalize and engage in unprofessional conduct.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police( AIG) in charge of Oyo, Osun, and Ondo State Mr. Bashir Makama during a tour of the region said any officer caught in any of these acts would be dealt with decisively.

“Any officer caught in an uncivilised manner or other act of official misconduct will have to face disciplinary action from the police authority.

” lt had become imperative to all the officers manning the border town to shun act of indecency, brutality and unprofessional.

