Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT by the federal government of Nigeria.

According to a new statement by the chairman of the forum, Kayode Fayemi through NGF Head of Media and Public Affairs Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Fayemi, the extension was “the right way to go”.

The statement read, “The teleconference meeting which was at the instance of the NGF was warmly embraced by President Buhari.

Read Also: Governor Fayemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti

“Dr Fayemi told the president that last nights address to the nation succinctly captured the mood of the nation and showed that his administration is in touch with the plight of the man on the street.

“Dr Fayemi told the president that the two weeks extension of the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states even though tough, was “the right way to go”.