Entertainment

“I Have Never Missed Out On Sending Money For My Son’s Upkeep” – Ubi Franklin Denies Being A Deadbeat Dad

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused her to miss fighting.In an interview with Channels Television,...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Music executive, Ubi Ekapong Ofem Franklin has responded to his South African babymama, Nicola Siyo’s claim that he is deadbeat dad to their son.

Ubi Franklin and Nicola Siyo
Ubi Franklin and Nicola Siyo

The South African lady described the music executive as an “Instagram daddy of the decade” and she went on to ask if he knows that their son, Shiloh is turning one.

In a now deleted post, the Triple MG boss and father of four defended himself by saying he often sends money for his son’s upkeep.

Ubi also admitted that he denied his fourth child but he is correcting his mistakes and he would never neglect any of his children even though distance is putting a strain on their relationship.

Read Also: Ubi Franklin’s South African Babymama, Nicola Siyo Calls Him Out On Instagram

See his post below:

The music executive’s post
The music executive’s post

Previous articleNigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT
Next articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

I Am Just 5 Years Older Than Wizkid – Jada Pollock Reveals

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
One of Wizkid's babymama, Jada Pollock has revealed she is only 5 years older than the singer.Jada pollock made this known during a question...
Read more

Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates 990K Followers On Instagram

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress and producer, Nkechi Blessing is celebrating her 990k followers on Instagram.The mom of one took to her Instagram page to appreciate all...
Read more

Adeniyi Johnson Replies Troll Who Mocked Him Over Failed Marriage To Toyin Abraham

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has wasted no time in responding to a troll who asked why his first marriage failed despite claiming to know...
Read more

Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ Now Most Streamed African Album On Spotify

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has bagged himself a new title courtesy of his latest album, African Giant.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -