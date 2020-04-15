“I Have Never Missed Out On Sending Money For My Son’s Upkeep” – Ubi Franklin Denies Being A Deadbeat Dad

Music executive, Ubi Ekapong Ofem Franklin has responded to his South African babymama, Nicola Siyo’s claim that he is deadbeat dad to their son.

The South African lady described the music executive as an “Instagram daddy of the decade” and she went on to ask if he knows that their son, Shiloh is turning one.

In a now deleted post, the Triple MG boss and father of four defended himself by saying he often sends money for his son’s upkeep.

Ubi also admitted that he denied his fourth child but he is correcting his mistakes and he would never neglect any of his children even though distance is putting a strain on their relationship.

See his post below: