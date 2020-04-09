Ubi Franklin Donates 4 Months Salary To Fight Coronavirus

Music executive and special adviser on tourism in Cross River state, Ubi Franklin, has donated his salary for four months to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls Franklin and reality TV Star, Tacha recently clashed after he complained about her previous deeds to the latter’s rival, Mercy Eke during a live session on Instagram.

The music executive has now taken to the photo-sharing app to announce his kind gesture by sharing an official document with the words;

“Donation of my four months’ salary towards the fight against COVID-19.”

