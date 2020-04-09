Entertainment

Naira Marley Shares Baby Scan Photo Of Him Smoking Before Birth

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved a relaxation of the extended 7-day lockdown in the state.The Governor pointed...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Kwara Govt Orders Total Lockdown

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the total lockdown of Kwara State in a bid to...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Naira Marley has shared the photo of his baby scan just before he was born.

In the photo, the singer was seen puffing some weed while in his mum’s belly.

The fast-rising singer was recently arrested and prosecuted by the Lagos state government for violating its order in social gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read AlsoNaira Marley Named Nigeria’s Most Viewed Artiste On YouTube In 2019

The highly controversial singer was however pardoned with the case against him withdrawn by the state government and directed to ensure strict compliance with the state’s order.

He wrote:

Previous articleCoronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration
Next articleUbi Franklin Donates 4 Months Salary To Fight Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ubi Franklin Donates 4 Months Salary To Fight Coronavirus

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Music executive and special adviser on tourism in Cross River state, Ubi Franklin, has donated his salary for four months to aid the fight against...
Read more

Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Her Failed Relationship With Mike Adeyemi (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally opened up about her failed relationship with a colleague, Mike Adeyemi.The curvy actress, in an Instagram live,...
Read more

Toke Makinwa Advises Women On Proper Hygiene

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, in an Instagram live chat, advised women to ensure they take proper care of themselves. During the interactive session with...
Read more

Etinosa Idemudia, Halima Abubakar Clash Over Stolen Baby Photo

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Nollywood actresses, Etinosa Idemudia and Halima Abubakar recently clashed on Instagram following the stolen baby photo saga.Information Nigeria recalls Abubakar got called out by...
Read more
- Advertisement -