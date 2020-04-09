Naira Marley Shares Baby Scan Photo Of Him Smoking Before Birth

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Naira Marley has shared the photo of his baby scan just before he was born.

In the photo, the singer was seen puffing some weed while in his mum’s belly.

The fast-rising singer was recently arrested and prosecuted by the Lagos state government for violating its order in social gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly controversial singer was however pardoned with the case against him withdrawn by the state government and directed to ensure strict compliance with the state’s order.

He wrote: