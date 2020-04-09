Coronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved a relaxation of the extended 7-day lockdown in the state.

The Governor pointed out that his approval was in view of the impending Easter celebrations.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Ezem on Thursday.

According to the State Government, there would be free movement of people within the state only between the hours of 6am on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday) and 2pm on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday), 2020.