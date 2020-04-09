Entertainment

Yoruba Actor, Lateef Adedimeji Dresses Up Like A Woman (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Yoruba actor, Lateef Adedimeji has shared a couple of videos via Instagram that has got people talking.

The actor channelled his feminine side as he had on a face full of makeup while donning a native attire and a headgear on his head.

In one of the videos, the actor could be seen dancing like a woman while being sprayed naira notes.

While in the second video, Lateef could be praising his new look in his native dialect.

It appears the actor was on set of a movie shoot.

Read Also: Tacha Begs Nigerians To Stop Trolling Funke Akindele (Photo)

Watch the video below:

 

