Tacha Begs Nigerians To Stop Trolling Funke Akindele (Photo)

Popular Nigerian reality Tv star, Tacha has taken to her social media space to show her support for actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz.

Sharing a photo of the couple, the reality star wrote;

“You never know how strong you are until that’s the only option.

Stay strong @funkejenifaakindele & @jjcskillz it’s only a phase that will pass.

Guys let’s temper justice with mercy, nobody is above mistake. 🙏🏾 We all know @funkeakinde doesn’t do controversies or outrightly break laws and this was definitely not deliberate.

“I believe that with the judgement that has been meted out at the court of law, we have all learned some valuable lessons and we are reminded that as citizens, we are accountable for our deeds.

“Please let’s continue to spread love and stop trolling @funkejenifaakindele and everyone else involved, while we observe total isolation as we join the Government to fight against COVID-19.”

See the post below: