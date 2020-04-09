National News

Lockdown: Cherubim And Seraphim Church Delivers God’s Message To Sanwo-Olu

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The Lagos state chapter of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria has reached out to the state governor claiming that God has a very important message for him over the continuous lockdown of the state.

According to a statement by the state chairman of the state chapter of the church, Snr. Supt. Apostle Joseph Olatunde Adagba, God wants him to relax the lockdown from Friday, 10th till Sunday, 12th April so that people can come together to pray to him. (God)

“Through divine directive, God revealed that the Coronavirus was a mechanism of the devil to prevent His children from calling on Him at this time, but that time has come that God wants to hear our supplications regarding this virus.

Read Also: Lalong, Family Members Test Negative For Coronavirus

“So, God said that everyone, irrespective of race and religion should be allowed to gather and call on Him from tomorrow (Friday) through Sunday and that He was ready to listen to their voices and take away the ravaging Coronavirus.

”The Lagos State government should relax the lockdown directives so all children of God can call on Him in their mosques on Friday and their churches on Sunday.”

