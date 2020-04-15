Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk-to-dawn

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown of the state by 14 days over fear of the novel coronavirus.

He made the announcement in Makurdi, the state capital on Wednesday during a state executive council meeting of the state.

“The State Executive Committee met with the Action Committee on COVID-19 and after exhaustively discussing all issues concerning the safety and wellbeing of our people we resolved that the measures we had put in place to check the spread of the virus in the state should be sustained and continued for another two weeks.

“This became necessary because of the rising infection rate in parts of the country. It is painful that we have to do this but the survival and safety of our people is paramount though we have not recorded any fresh case apart from the index case who was moved to Abuja and together we will prevent the virus from gaining entrance into our state.