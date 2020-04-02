2face Idibia Celebrates Daughter On Her 14th Birthday (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia took to his Instagram page on Monday to celebrate his daughter, Ehi’s 14th birthday with a heartfelt message.

The singer shared a photo of the beautiful teenager, who he had with his first babymama, Pero Adeniyi, with the caption;

“Just like yesterday o. It’s like I just blinked and My little princess is 14. Wow.

The Almighty shall continue 2 guide and protect u my princess. I’m super proud of u, young woman. Special happy birthday to u my princess @ehi.benzyy u will do great things.”

Read Also: “My Mom Said She Tried To Abort Me” – Emotional Mercy Eke Speaks On Her Past (Video)

See his full post below: