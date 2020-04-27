“My Mom Said She Tried To Abort Me” – Emotional Mercy Eke Speaks On Her Past (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, in a teaser for her new reality TV show with her boyfriend, Ike Onyema, spoke on her past.

The reality TV star revealed her mother tried to abort her because there was no money to cater for another child so she tried her best to get rid of her by climbing a tree and falling off it.

Eke broke down in tears as stated that the ordeal really touched her and motivated her to decide that ‘she must be somebody in life’.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_dHgNBDLfU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link