Most Wives That Are Happy, Cheat – Moyo Lawal

Curvy actress Moyo Lawal is of the belief that most wives who are happy in their marriages are cheating.

The actress made this known while reacting to the news about Kanye West becoming a billionaire and reactions that his wife Kim Kardashian played a huge role in this.

Read Also: Having A Lot Of Money Doesn’t Change How You Handle Money, Says Moyo Lawal

Reacting to this, Moyo stated that if one can find a wife who is happy and is not cheating, that person is lucky.

”One of the real tests of life …. Is the ability to Rise again after a very bad fall 🌻… May we never fall short of our full potencial because of *society* and their expectations p. s Also if you have a happy wife that is not cheating!!… honestly😉 you don’t know what you have…”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_cI-kEpZ_E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link