Rapper, Reminisce Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Nigerian rapper Reminisce is known to live a very private life.

The rapper who makes sure to keep his family away from the public eye, took to social media to celebrate his wife who turned a year older, a few days ago.

Sharing a video of them playing a game, he wrote;

”Happy Birthday Babe. Allahs Rahma Forever!! ❤❤❤❤ #MummyMo”

In an old interview, the rapper shared a bit about his marital life, saying he and his wife fight alot.

In his words;

‘My wife and I fight a lot, we argue every time but she is my friend and I love her a lot. She acts like a man and she is my best friend. We don’t see ourselves as husband and wife. I believe she is the only person I can live with and she is the only one that can look out for me.’