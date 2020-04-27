Actress Funlola Aofiyebi Mourns Late Yomi Obileye

Veteran actress Funlola Aofiyebi has taken to social media to tearfully mourn the passing of veteran actor Yomi Obileye, who passed a few days ago.

The actress who acted the part of the deceased’s daughter in the hit TV series ‘Palace’ took to her IG to pen a very heartwrenching tribute to him.

In her words;

”Kofoworola Baker, are you having fun down there?? Hi Daddy, you want to join me? Please. Join me even if it’s for 5 mins. Even if it’s to call me “Princess” one last time. Please…..you can’t?

”You won’t? Not ever? That’s it? I don’t understand. I’ll never understand. Someone tell me it’s a lie, a joke, a rumor………… Eniola (your biological son) broke the news to me but I still can’t believe……..We didn’t say goodbye. It’s been 2 days and all I’ve done is stare at this picture.

”Taken at an awards ceremony years ago. You looked so handsome and dapper! We hadn’t seen in a while and we made good use of that evening to talk, share and have a good laugh! You are one in a million and I’m yet to come to terms with this news. My 2nd Daddi!! My friend, my life coach and gist partner.



”We met and worked together as father and daughter on the set of my first tv soap, ‘Palace’. That was 22 years ago and even after the show ended, it was clear that our bond would last forever! Both our families knew and accepted this. I attended your birthday party and met Mama.

”You paid visits to my family house, met my father who later teased that I should marry one of your sons!😁🤦🏽‍♀️😂 My Uncle Yom!! What I’d give to change this…………what I’d give to get one of your many phone calls, to hear you call me Princess, to see you smile again……

”WOW! Death you are harsh. Mean. Rude!!!!! But also Real. WHY??? Why now that there must be social distancing? How would we give you a befitting farewell! How will I see your family? Too many questions!

”Not enough answers for this to make sense. This life and this thing known as TIME! Hmmmmmmmm. God, you know best. I hate to say this but I must – Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi Obileye. You were no nonsense, but you were ever warm to me! Love you today and forever…..Funlola, your Princess!❤️🖤💔”

