I Haven’t Figured It All Out – Dayo Amusa Asks Followers To Pray With Her

Nollywood actress and producer Dayo Amusa has asked her followers to join her in prayers as she figures out things for herself.
Sharing a photo of herself in Muslim regalia, the actress affirmed that she doe snot have everything figured out yet, but hopes to do so with the help of God.
She wrote;
”This woman right here hasn’t figured it all out but Hey! I tap into the blessings of those who have… Oh Lord of Mercy!!! Fulfill my purpose, complete me, give me a sounding turnaround, rearrange my story for good and give me a happy ending.
If you really care, Just type AMEN 🙏 for my sake…”