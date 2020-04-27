If You Are Tired Of Life, Go And Kill Yourself – Bobrisky Slams Trolls

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken a jab at internet trolls who are quick to lay insults on people.

Bobrisky advised the internet trolls to drink water and mind their businesses instead of going on people’s pages and troll them.

Bob went further to direct them to end their lives if they are tired of it and have nothing else to do.

READ ALSO – Bobrisky Shares Photo Of What She Is Wearing To Tonto Dikeh’s Birthday

“Don’t go to people’s page and insult them, people you don’t know. If life tire you, go and kill yourself Nah…” he said in part.

Watch Video Here: