Lockdown: Everton Appalled By Moise Kean For Hosting House Party

Everton FC of England has condemned its £27m striker Moise Kean after he broke lockdown rules by hosting a wild house party with several female guests.

Moise had sent footage of himself partying at his Cheshire apartment to a private Snapchat group, a breach of the Government’s and club’s guidelines for the current pandemic.

According to The Mirror UK, several female guests gave lap dances and carried out other sexually suggestive acts with him.

Reacting to the lockdown violation, Everton released a statement condemning Kean’s actions while saying they were ‘appalled’ and will be considering taking disciplinary actions against the 20-year-old, who earns £53,000 a week.