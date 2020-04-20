Joseph Yobe Opens Up On Leaving Everton For Fenerbahce

Super Eagles’ Joseph Yobo has revealed the quest to win trophies and an opportunity to feature in the Champions League made him leave Everton for Fenerbahce.

Having arrived in Liverpool in 2002 from Olympique Marseille, Yobo swiftly established himself as one of David Moyes’ reliable defenders with his consistent performances for the Toffees.

He was so dependable that he became Everton’s second player to feature in all 38 Premier League games without missing a single minute during the 2006-07 season.

The ex-Nigeria international told Ubi Ofem, special adviser to Cross River state governor on tourism during an Instagram live chat on Saturday, that he took the decision to leave in order to gun for titles and to play in Europe’s elite club tournament.

“After spending about nine years at Everton for some reason, I realized that I needed a change,” said Yobo.