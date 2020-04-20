Why I Left Medical School For Music – Peruzzi

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi Vibez, has explained the reason for abandoning medical school for the music profession.

The singer who is a DMW signee made the revelations on an Instagram live interview with music executive, Ubi Franklin.

“I went to medical school because of my mother. I had to abandon the lab coat because it wasn’t giving me what I want,” he said.

READ ALSO – Davido Reacts After Kiddominant, Peruzzi Reveal Songs They Wrote For Him

Peruzzi also added that he found satisfaction in music, as music is what he loves doing. When asked about who inspires him in the entertainment industry, Peruzzi said Tuface Idibia, Annie Idibia, Davido, and Larry Gaaga.