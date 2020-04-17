Entertainment

Ubi Franklin’s 3rd Baby Mama, Nicsi, Is Mad At Him Because She Thinks I’m Still Dating Him – 4th Babymama Reveals

Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Ubi Franklin
Ubi Franklin

The social media scene has known nothing more than drama from popular record label executive, Ubi Franklin and his third baby mama.

Read Also: Ubi Franklin’s South African Babymama, Nicola Siyo Calls Him Out On Instagram

However, his fourth baby mama has come out to claim that the third baby mama is only pained because she thinks Ubi and herself are still seeing.

She wrote:

All this started because she thinks Ubi and I are dating …..And that’s what is causing all these madness. That is just the truth . She didn’t have any problem until now.

If I post receipt, internet will break.

