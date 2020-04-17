Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 17th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food items To Low-Income Families

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that the state is set to distribute food items to low-income families across the state as a cushion against the effect of the lockdown of the state.

Nasarawa Governor Buys 24 Vehicles For Lawmakers

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor has purchased 24 Toyota Hilux as official vehicles for lawmakers.

CAN Presidents Calls For Seven Days Prayers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each day for 7 days to pray with their families.

History Will Not Be Kind If Nigerians Go Hungry – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says history will not be kind to the federal government if it fails to protect citizens from hunger and disease during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Pay Relief Funds To Household Through BVN – Tinubu Tells FG

Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians is by crediting them via their account numbers with the use of the BVNs.

People With Over N5,000 In Account Won’t Get Palliatives – FG

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq says following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that palliatives be rolled out to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown of some parts of the nation, part of the measure to identify beneficiaries would be to look at people with less than N5 000 in their accounts.

Lockdown: IGP Vows Sanction On Transporters Embarking On Night Trips

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the lockdown is for 24 hours adding that any motorist caught travelling at night would be arrested and decisively dealt with.

Governor Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk To Dawn

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown of the state by 14 days over fear of the novel coronavirus.

Governor Okowa Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Delta State

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced a dusk to dawn curfew in the State as efforts of the State Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies.