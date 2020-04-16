National News

Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food Items To Low-Income Families (Photos)

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food Items To Low-Income Families (Photos)

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that the state is set to distribute food items to low-income families...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nasarawa Governor Buys 24 Vehicles For Lawmakers

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor has purchased 24 Toyota Hilux as official vehicles for lawmakers.Speaker, Nasarawa State House of...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Maryam Sanda Not Granted Pardon, Still In Our Custody – Prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has issued a statement describing as false the report that Maryam Sanda, a murder...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

UK Extends Lockdown By Three Weeks

The Government of the United Kingdom has extended the lockdown by another three weeks to curtail the spread of...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that the state is set to distribute food items to low-income families across the state as a cushion against the effect of the lockdown of the state.

Read AlsoGovernor Okowa Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Delta

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he stated that he was at the state’s food bank to inspect the items before distribution would commence.

He wrote:

As we prepare to begin the distribution of food items to low-income families across the 25 LGAs in Delta State, today, I inspected the food bank warehouse at Ibusa, to assess our level of preparedness.

I was impressed with the level of planning that has gone into the process of securing this initial tranche of Rice, Beans and other food items; and I emphasized that there must be no ‘politics’ in the distribution process.

I want all Deltans to know that we understand how the stay-at-home order has affected you and your families. This is why, we will work to ensure that the food banks cater to the most indigent amongst us at this critical time.

Previous articleNasarawa Governor Buys 24 Vehicles For Lawmakers
Next articleGovernor Makinde Visits Scene Of Dube Fire Outbreak
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nasarawa Governor Buys 24 Vehicles For Lawmakers

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor has purchased 24 Toyota Hilux as official vehicles for lawmakers.Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe disclosed this,...
Read more

Maryam Sanda Not Granted Pardon, Still In Our Custody – Prison

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has issued a statement describing as false the report that Maryam Sanda, a murder convict also benefitted from the...
Read more

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in the distribution of palliatives to...
Read more

CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each day for 7 days to...
Read more
- Advertisement -