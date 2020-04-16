Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food Items To Low-Income Families (Photos)

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that the state is set to distribute food items to low-income families across the state as a cushion against the effect of the lockdown of the state.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he stated that he was at the state’s food bank to inspect the items before distribution would commence.

He wrote:

As we prepare to begin the distribution of food items to low-income families across the 25 LGAs in Delta State, today, I inspected the food bank warehouse at Ibusa, to assess our level of preparedness.

I was impressed with the level of planning that has gone into the process of securing this initial tranche of Rice, Beans and other food items; and I emphasized that there must be no ‘politics’ in the distribution process.

I want all Deltans to know that we understand how the stay-at-home order has affected you and your families. This is why, we will work to ensure that the food banks cater to the most indigent amongst us at this critical time.