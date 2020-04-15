National News

Lockdown: IG Vows Sanctions On Transporters Embarking On Night Trips

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the lockdown is for 24 hours adding that any motorist caught travelling at night would be arrested and decisively dealt with.

According to DCP Frank Mba, the force spokesman, some motorists have been embarking on night journey amid the lockdown.

“Consequently, the IG has directed Commissioners of Police to ensure full implementation of the restriction order, especially as it relates to night travel without being unmindful of categories of exempted persons and the fundamental human rights of Nigerians,” Mba disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.

Read AlsoMotorist Extorted By Nigerian Police Officer Gets Back His N40,000

The IG restated that the lockdown was for 24 hours daily, noting that night hours were not excluded.

He called on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association, amongst others, to caution their members to strictly adhere to the restriction order of the Federal Government, warning that “violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

