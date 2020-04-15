General News

Peter Obi Backs Buhari, Says Lockdown Extension Is Necessary

By Valerie Oke

Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and chieftain of the people democratic party (PDP) has described the lockdown extension by President Muhammadu Buhari as an important line of action.

Speaking during a live interview on Channels television tagged ‘sunrise daily “, he added that it is now important for the front liners to sustain the momentum and manage the process effectively.

“For me, the extension of two weeks is necessary and important. It is necessary and important because we don’t have the resources to fight the pandemic if it escalates and spreads.

Read AlsoIt Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

“The only thing we have now is containment. But in doing so, it is critical we look at ways we can manage this process effectively,” he said.

