CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each day for 7 days to pray with their families.

According to CAN, the 7 days prayer is targeted at praising the beauty of God’s holiness amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Also Read: History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

The President of CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle in a letter sent to all blocs in CAN, and all the Chairmen in zonal and state level, the prayer would commence on Monday, April 20th to Sunday, April 26th.

