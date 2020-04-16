CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each day for 7 days to pray with their families.

According to CAN, the 7 days prayer is targeted at praising the beauty of God’s holiness amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The President of CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle in a letter sent to all blocs in CAN, and all the Chairmen in zonal and state level, the prayer would commence on Monday, April 20th to Sunday, April 26th.