Kaduna Govt Converts NYSC Camp To Quarantine Centre

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp located along the Abuja- Kaduna highway has been turned into a quarantine centre by the Kaduna State Government.

On Thursday, the state deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, confirmed this during an inspection visit to the facility along with members of the COVID-19 Task Force in Kaduna.

The deputy Governor while inspecting the facility expressed that it would be used to quarantine travellers coming into the state during the lockdown.

Balarabe warned unauthorised persons coming into Kaduna during the lockdown to better turn back or get ready to be quarantined at the NYSC camp for 14 days to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

She further explained that similar quarantine facilities have been set up at all the 17 entry points into the state.