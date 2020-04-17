Dickson Etuhu Gets Five-Year Ban For Match Fixing In Sweden

Former Nigeria international, Dickson Etuhu has been banned from all football activities in Sweden for five years after his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

The ex-Manchester City and Fulham midfielder, 37, was accused of offering a bribe to his former AIK Stockholm team-mate Kenny Stamatopoulos to fix a game against Gothenburg in May 2017.

The Reserve goalkeeper Stamatopoulos was reportedly offered around £180,000 by Etuhu to under-perform after an injury to the club’s first choice.

In November 2019, he was found guilty of attempting to fix a match between IFK Gothenburg and AIK in 2017. Etuhu was fined and ordered to serve a period of probation but avoided a prison sentence.

The Swedish Football Association has now taken action to ban the 37-year-old Etuhu and the former IFK Rössjöholm player Alban Jusufi for “deliberately trying to persuade an Allsvenskan player to underperform in one of their team’s matches”.