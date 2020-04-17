Sports

Dickson Etuhu Gets Five-Year Ban For Match Fixing In Sweden

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Dickson Etuhu
Former Eagles Player, Dickson Etuhu

Former Nigeria international, Dickson Etuhu has been banned from all football activities in Sweden for five years after his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

The ex-Manchester City and Fulham midfielder, 37, was accused of offering a bribe to his former AIK Stockholm team-mate Kenny Stamatopoulos to fix a game against Gothenburg in May 2017.

The Reserve goalkeeper Stamatopoulos was reportedly offered around £180,000 by Etuhu to under-perform after an injury to the club’s first choice.

READ ALSO – ‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

In November 2019, he was found guilty of attempting to fix a match between IFK Gothenburg and AIK in 2017. Etuhu was fined and ordered to serve a period of probation but avoided a prison sentence.

The Swedish Football Association has now taken action to ban the 37-year-old Etuhu and the former IFK Rössjöholm player Alban Jusufi for “deliberately trying to persuade an Allsvenskan player to underperform in one of their team’s matches”.

