Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians...
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.Buhari,...
Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk-to-dawn

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown...
Eyitemi Majeed

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians is by crediting them via their account numbers with the use of the BVNs.

Tinubu, who is now the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) added that the use of the BVN would offer a more safe and convenient way of reaching out to Nigerians who are currently under lockdown.

“The money-less family still needs food, water, shelter and, to a lesser degree, utilities. In a compassionate society, they should not be made to do without.

“Most families need relief. If relief is not forthcoming, these families risk hunger and its attendant suffering and woes,” Tinubu said.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: My Position On Economy Misunderstood – Tinubu

“First, we can designate a stipend for every household. The amount should be enough to pay for the monthly needs of an ‘average’ household for food and other basics.

“While this may somewhat penalise larger families, perfection cannot be had at this time.

“Second, the stipends could be given as a form of emergency unemployment insurance to those who can prove they were relieved of employment due to the crisis.

“This will be more targeted at the actual victims of the crisis but harder to administer. This stipend will also have to be extended to owners of small and medium-sized businesses.

“Third, the government can render some form of payroll support to companies and businesses that seek to retain workers albeit they may not be fully employed.

“The stipend can help companies stay in operation while maintaining workers on their payroll. By maintaining workers, the company can more swiftly return to full operation when normalcy returns.”

