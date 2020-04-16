My Monthly Bill Is 10,000 Pounds, Stefflon Don Brags

Popular British rapper and songwriter, Stephanie Victoria Allen, known professionally as Stefflon Don, has publicly bragged that her monthly spending is at least 10,000 pounds or more.

The 28-year-old rapper who rose to fame after her 2017 single, “Hurtin’ Me” featuring French Montana, peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart said that is how to be a boss.

The singer and Nigeria afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy are romantically linked and they have often displayed public affections.

She wrote: