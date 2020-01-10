“Yoruba Men Are Thrash” – Stefflon Don’s Bestfriend

It appears a Yoruba man may have wronged UK rapper, Stefflon Don’s best friend as she recently took to social media to share a cryptic post.

The brown-skinned lady, identified as Empressrhe referred to all Yoruba men as thrash, minutes after posting a video of her best friend and boyfriend, Burna Boy all loved up.

The lady gushed about how she couldn’t wait to be Stefflon’s maid of honour before she wrote;

“Yoruba men are THRASH! I said what I said”

Information Nigeria recalls Burna Boy was recently spotted carrying the lady in an attempt to throw her into the pool.

See the full post below: