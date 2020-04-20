Nigerians React As Chioma Rowland Tests Negative For COVID-19

A few hours ago, singer Davido took to social media to announce that his woman Chioma Rowland who tested positive to COVID 19 a few weeks ago has tested negative.

According to Davido;

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..”

Since his announcement, many have since taken to Twitter to react. While some congratulated him and his family, others made it clear they do not believe Chioma was ever positive in the first place.

Chioma was never positive obo — Rita Ogechukwu (@RitaOgechukwu1) April 20, 2020

SMH..I pray either your boyfriend or papa test positive so both of you can use it to chase clout and enjoy the headlines too since you have decided to be stupid and useless with your life by thinking @davido would use the mother of his only son to chase clout. #Chioma — shiffynero clothings (@shiffynero) April 20, 2020

Davido is just a petty clout chaser! Chioma was never positive, man just needed to be on the headlines 🥴. What a petty grown up man!!! — timmie (@timmie__) April 19, 2020