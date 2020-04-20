Nigerians React As Chioma Rowland Tests Negative For COVID-19

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido and Chioma

A few hours ago, singer Davido took to social media to announce that his woman Chioma Rowland who tested positive to COVID 19 a few weeks ago has tested negative.

According to Davido;

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..”

Read Also: Davido Reacts As Nigerian Man Names Son After Him (Photo)

Since his announcement, many have since taken to Twitter to react. While some congratulated him and his family, others made it clear they do not believe Chioma was ever positive in the first place.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here