Bobrisky Shares Photo Of What She Is Wearing To Tonto Dikeh’s Birthday

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has taken to her official Instagram handle to share the photo of the outfit she would be wearing to his bestie, Tonto Dikeh’s birthday.

Read Also: 3 Weeks Lockdown And I Am Still Slaying – Bobrisky Thanks His Sugar Daddy

According to the controversial crossdresser, the birthday would come up soon but he has started preparing ahead of the celebrant.

See what she posted below:

“When you are already planning on what to wear on ur bestie birthday @tontolet. I’m planning ahead before d celebrant herself. Her birthday is coming soon.”