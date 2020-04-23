Yul Edochie Celebrates Ini Edo On Her Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has celebrated his colleague, Ini Edo with an adorable birthday message while also revealing the intricate part of acting her was taught by the screen diva.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said ‘Brown sugar’ as she is fondly called taught him how to make stronger user of the eyes during acting.

He wrote:

You may not remember this.

Years ago you taught me how to make stronger use of my eyes while acting.

I’ll never forget. The eyes don strong well well. Thank you @inibrownsugar, Happy birthday to you. Wish you many… ”