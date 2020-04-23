Kwara Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq has announced that the state would be under 14 days further lockdown in order to curb the spread of the pandemic currently ravaging nations.

He made this known in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Read Also: Lockdown: Actress Funke Akindele Prays For Newborn, Pregnant Women (Photo).

He said the extension was in accordance with the position of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“Sadly, the lockdown of the state will be extended by another 14 days to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus — in accordance with the position of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“The lockdown for another two weeks is to reduce transmission and the number of cases. As you can see, cases are going up on in other states. Even in Kwara, we have two new cases.”

So, there is need for boundaries to lockdown. Essentially, each state has different policies on lockdown but we want to ensure that people are not moved across boundaries to transmit the virus, while we perfect measures to gradually return our people back to work.

Sadly, the lockdown of the state will be extended by another 14 days to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus — in accordance with the position of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. — Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) April 23, 2020

The lockdown for another two weeks is to reduce transmission and the number of cases. As you can see, cases are going up on in other states. Even in Kwara, we have two new cases. — Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) April 23, 2020