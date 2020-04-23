Lai Mohammed Clears Air On Petrol Attendant Killed In Abia

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism said the Nigerian Police was not responsible for the killing of a petrol attendant in Abia.

The minister disclosed this at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

There had been insinuations that the petrol attendant that died in Abia was killed by police personnel.

The minster, however, said that the petrol attendant was hit by an oncoming vehicle while the people were protesting against a tricycle that was allegedly hit by the police.

“What happened was that the policeman hit a Keke Napep and while the people were protesting, another oncoming vehicle hit the petrol attendant leading to his death,” he said.

He called on the task force in the state to ensure the protection of human rights while on duty, adding that they should respect the rights of the people as they strive to maintain law and order.

Dr Sabi Aliyu, the Coordinator, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), promised that the PTF would ensure that people’s rights were respected during the lockdown period.