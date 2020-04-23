Governor Lalong Extends Total Lockdown In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Thursday said the total lockdown in the state will continue from Sunday midnight until further notice.

The Governor gave this directive as he partially relaxed the existing restriction order in the state by three days to enable residents prepare for the total lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

In a statement via its Twitter handle, the State Government said the move was aimed at protecting the citizens from the coronavirus pandemic and also ensuring that the entire state is fumigated.

” As the total lockdown elapses by midnight today 23rd April 2020, the Government has adopted the following decisions; the total lockdown will be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 23rd April 2020 to 12th Midnight of Sunday 26th April 2020 to enable people to restock their homes.

“Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 27th April 2020, the statement read in part.”

of our efforts to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic, which remains a major challenge to our health and livelihood.

2. Let me begin by appreciating you for the cooperation, loyalty, and patriotism you have demonstrated at this difficult time when we are continuing the — Government of Plateau State (@PLSGov) April 23, 2020

4. You will recall that on Wednesday 15th April 2020, I addressed you on several issues including the extension of the total lockdown which began on 9th April to 23rd of April with the aim of curtailing the outbreak and spread of the disease in the State. — Government of Plateau State (@PLSGov) April 23, 2020

an outbreak of COVID-19 in our State while preparing for any eventuality.

14. As the total lockdown elapses by midnight today 23rd April 2020, Government has adopted the following decisions: — Government of Plateau State (@PLSGov) April 23, 2020

However, Details of the next phase of the lockdown will be issued in due course.

ii. By implication, the earlier restrictions remain. For the avoidance of doubt, all other markets remain closed except those selling food items, pharmaceuticals, and cooking gas. — Government of Plateau State (@PLSGov) April 23, 2020