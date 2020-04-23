Governor Lalong Extends Total Lockdown In Plateau

Olayemi Oladotun
Simon Lalong
Simon Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Thursday said the total lockdown in the state will continue from Sunday midnight until further notice.

The Governor gave this directive as he partially relaxed the existing restriction order in the state by three days to enable residents prepare for the total lockdown.

In a statement via its Twitter handle, the State Government said the move was aimed at protecting the citizens from the coronavirus pandemic and also ensuring that the entire state is fumigated.

” As the total lockdown elapses by midnight today 23rd April 2020, the Government has adopted the following decisions; the total lockdown will be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 23rd April 2020 to 12th Midnight of Sunday 26th April 2020 to enable people to restock their homes.

“Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 27th April 2020, the statement read in part.”

