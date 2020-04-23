Rivers Govt Arrest 22 Traders For Violating Lockdown Order

Due to the lockdown of its borders, the Rivers State Government has arrested 22 traders entering the state from neighbouring Abia and Anambra states.

The traders, who were arrested in three different sets, they came from Anambra and Abia states to do business in Rivers State.

Also Read: Taskforce To Maintain Rivers State Borders, Not Police: Wike

The arrested traders expressed that in their states, the stay at home orders were not effective.

Rivers State Health Commissioner, Prof. Chike Princewill said that the 22 traders would be screened to ascertain their coronavirus status.

According to reports, the arrested traders were tried in a magistrate court assigned for that purpose by the Chief Judge of Rivers State.