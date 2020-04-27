BBNaija Star, Khafi Holds Prayer Session With Tacha After Jackye Describes Her As A ‘Snake’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi held a prayer session with her bestie, Tacha, a few hours after fellow ex-housemate, Jackye labelled her as a snake.

It appears some of the ex-housemates have not been able to move past some of their experiences and differences.

Jackie Madu didn’t hesitate to let followers know that she isn’t cool with Khafi during a recent question and answer session on Instagram.

An IG user asked the reality TV star if she is still friends with her fellow ex-housemate but she clearly stated that she does not like ‘snakes’.

However, she noted that she is still friends with Mike Edwards, Jackye and Seyi Awolowo.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Khafi and Tacha held a live session where they sought the face of God and prayed against those who have issues with them.

Read Also: Rapper, Reminisce Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Watch the video below: