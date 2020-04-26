How I Stay Sane During COVID-19 Lockdown: Khafi

Former BBNaija housemate Khafi has shared the one thing that helps her stay sane during this lockdown.

According to the newly engaged reality TV star, gratitude is her secret.

Read Also: Khafi Recounts Running Paris Marathon 10 Years Ago(Photo)

”In this time of lockdown, I am grateful for the little things in life, being able to wake up, breathe and have a cup of tea.

”What are you grateful for? Gratitude is so important and is one of the ways I stay sane during lockdown.

”Check out the rest in my new video on my YouTube channel 😇 Sending you lots of love. #gratitude #thankful # grateful •

☕️ – @thekhafishop 📸 – @just1yetty 👗 – To be revealed 😏”