Never Force Marriage, Love And Affection To Happen For You – Reno Omokri

According to Nigerian author Reno Omokri, there are certain things people should never force to happen in their lives.

Omokri is of the belief that love, affection, and marriage are things that can not be forced and should not be, as if these things are forced, there will be repercussions.

”Eggs are hatched only when they are ready. If you try to crack them before they are ready, the chick inside will die. Your life is an egg in God’s hands. Don’t force things, like love, marriage and affection.

”If you do, the chicks inside may die! Elephants are pregnant for 22 months. Rabbits are pregnant 1 month. Rats are pregnant for just 2 weeks. The length of their individual pregnancies differ because what they carry are different. You are pregnant with greatness. Stop comparing your life with other people’s lives!”