I Am Not A Nice Man – Reno Omokri Tells Online Beggars

A former aide to ex-president Reno Omokri has a message for online beggars.
Taking to his Twitter page, Omokri stated that he is a wise man, not a nice man, thus anyone trying to emotionally blackmail him will fail.
In his words;
”I am a wise man. I am not a nice man. Don’t come on my TL to tell me that if I don’t give you money you will starve.
”Then you end with ‘don’t let me starve’. You have data. You have phone. You are the one who is choosing to starve!”
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 24, 2020