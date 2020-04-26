Frodd Lists The Three Things People Should Never Be Controlled By

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Frodd has shared his opinion about life and the three things people should never be controlled by.

According to the reality TV star, these three things are ”Your past, Money, and people .”

Read Also: Fans Bombard Frodd With Questions About His Relationship With Esther, Venita

In his words;

”Never be controlled by Three things , Your past , Money and people .”

Frodd just days ago went on a live session on IG where he answered hot questions about his relationship with Esther, his fellow housemate with whom he had feelings for while they were in the house.