Peter Obi Calls For Caution In Relaxing Lockdown Restrictions

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has called for caution from the federal government in relaxing the lockdown restrictions as the country Coronavirus cases increase.

As the lockdown extension in Lagos, Ogun States and FCT are set to end 11pm on Monday, there have been calls for relaxing of the lockdown measures from different quarters of the country.

Reacting to the development, the former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2019 elections expressed that considering that Nigeria has tested less than 10,000, easing lockdown should be done with extreme caution.

See his tweet below: