Peter Obi Demads Accountability, Transparency On Usage Of COVID-19 Funds

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has asked for transparency from the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration over funds meant to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 election urged the government and its agencies involved in the COVID-19 funds to be accountable in the usage of the funds.

Also Read: Peter Obi Backs Buhari, Says Lockdown Extension Is Necessary

Obi went further to advise the government to carry the citizens along on “the inflow and outflow of COVID-19 funds” as well as breakdown of all expenses incurred.

See his tweet below:

