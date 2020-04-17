Fire Guts INEC Headquarters In Abuja

There has been a fire outbreak at a section of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complex in Abuja.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed the incident to PUNCH.

Also Read: BREAKING: Fire Guts Corporate Affairs Commission In Abuja

He said the fire only affected the office of the director of ”election and party monitoring” in the building.

Recall that On Wednesday, a part of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) headquarters in Abuja was gutted by fire, days after a section of the office of the accountant-general of the federation was razed by fire.