Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

By Olayemi Oladotun

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days...
Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are 'idling away'...
Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital,...
Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma'at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital, as efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies.

The Governor expressed displeasure at the disobedience of his directives on closure of some markets and other business places to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

He lamented that stores and houses were being converted into markets in clear disobedience of the orders.

The total lockdown of some parts of the State capital is set to take effect from Saturday 18th of April.

Wike revealed that he contemplated total lockdown of the state but decided against it.

