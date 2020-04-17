Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital, as efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies.

The Governor expressed displeasure at the disobedience of his directives on closure of some markets and other business places to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Also Read: Take Lockdown Seriously, Emulate Wike – Alibaba Tells Sanwo-Olu

He lamented that stores and houses were being converted into markets in clear disobedience of the orders.

The total lockdown of some parts of the State capital is set to take effect from Saturday 18th of April.

Wike revealed that he contemplated total lockdown of the state but decided against it.