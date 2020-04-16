Take Lockdown Seriously, Emulate Wike – Alibaba Tells Sanwo-Olu

Veteran comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has warned the Lagos State Government to take the implementation of the lockdown in the state seriously.

The Veteran comedian cum actor’s advice comes following the continued rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country in general and Lagos in particular.

Alibaba on his Instagram page on Thursday advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to emulate his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and apply strict measures on lockdown in the state.

He urged Nigerians to be conscious and take seriously the need for total compliance to the lockdown order in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

See his post below: