Actress Rita Edochie Cancels Birthday Celebration Over Coronavirus

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has revealed the reason she did not celebrate her birthday with cheers and laughter.

The actress added a year to her age on the 16th of April and has pointed out that no celebration was needed.

Rita who is popular for her motherly roles in movies stated that she would be taking out time to pray for God to heal the world.

READ ALSO – Actress, Rita Edochie Fires Back at Trolls Over Her Makeup

The actress wrote in part: ” My GREAT people in the WORLD, today 16th April is my birthday but I will not celebrate it because it is only when you are happy you remember to celebrate…”

See Her Post Here: