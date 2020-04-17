“I Was Supposed To Be In Singapore”, Says Beverly Naya As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya penned a lengthy message and share a couple of photos via Instagram to mark her birthday on Friday.

Taking to the photo-sharing, the actress revealed she was supposed to be in Singapore but her plans got ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote;

”Birthday ❤️. —

Grateful for today but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t constantly thinking about what’s going on around the world, it’s overwhelming. If someone had told me that this would be how I’d spend my birthday, I’d have laughed…I was supposed to be in Singapore! Alas, here we are…the impossible has happened but I’ve chosen to see the blessings in all of this. This is a unique opportunity to be still and just appreciate the little things in life.

—

Dear Lord, thank you for this day and thank you for your blessings…Thank you for your mercy, love, protection and for great health. I pray that you heal the world and be with every person going through trying times right now. Be with those who are sick, those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost their jobs, those who are starving and/or homeless, those who are battling depression and please be with all the health workers.

—

Decided to share some of my favourite pictures/videos for my birthday. —

I will be going live on Instagram a lot today, let’s have some fun. Join me! —

Swipe ❤️“



See the post below: